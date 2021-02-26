Sprinter Hima Das appointed as DSP in Assam police

Guwahati (Assam): 'Dhing Express' Hima Das has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police on Friday. CM Sonowal handed over the appointment letter to the athlete during a function held at Sarusajai stadium.

The appointment came hours after Hima Das won a gold medal in the women’s 200m in the Indian Grand Prix II at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports campus on Thursday.

After receiving her appointment letter, Hima Das said that it was her dream to become a police officer when she was young. She also thanked CM Sonowal and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for their support.

