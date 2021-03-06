Sushmita Dev upset with Congress over candidate selection for Assam Assembly polls

New Delhi: Amid reports of turmoil in the party, Congress has found itself in a fix again as reports suggest that All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev is upset with the party over the selection of candidates and choice of alliance partners in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state of Assam.

She expressed her resentment to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the matter of alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). According to sources, she is upset over the party's decision to give a seat of Borkhola to an ex-MLA of AIUDF.

Earlier today, she had a discussion over the matter with General Secretary of Assam Congress, Jitendra Singh. However, she dismissed the reports of her resignation.

Also read: Akhil Gogoi to contest Assam polls from Sibsagar

Later, Congress spokesperson of Assam Congress Bobbeeta Sharma clarified in a statement that Sushmita Dev has not resigned from the party.

"It has been brought to the notice of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee that a speculative news about resignation of President, All India Mahila Congress Ms Sushmita Dev is doing rounds on televisions and web portals. We want to make it clear that Ms Sushmita Dev has not resigned from the party," Bobeeta said.