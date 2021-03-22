Tripura police nab drug kingpin Nahid Miah

Agartala: In a significant development, drug kingpin Nahid Miah was nabbed by Agartala city police from his residence on Sunday. Under the guidance of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Ramesh Yadav, the police team seized huge quantities of narcotic items worth Rs 12 lakh.

According to the SDPO, Nahid Miah, Raju Das and Gehna led the supply of drugs in Agartala city. Police raided the houses of the three accused, however, Raju and Gehna managed to escape.

He further added, “They had been operating from the MGM Bazar area. Very often they cross over the borders and go to Bangladesh. It is suspected that they were importing drugs from the Bangladesh side also. As per the intelligence inputs, they were the ones who were running the whole vicious trade across the city”.

The police seized Rs 92,000 cash, eight mobile phones, one KTM motorcycle, one scooter, 470 vials stuffed with brown sugar, a five-gram pouch full of drugs, more than 2,000 empty vials and three passports. The net worth of the seized materials would cross Rs 10 to 12 lakhs, a police source added.

Sources also said that Nahid turned violent while he was being chased by the police and tried to harm the police team.

