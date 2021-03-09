Top Ulfa leader nabbed in Assam for allegedly plotting to kill politician

Guwahati: Police in Assam's capital town Guwahati on Tuesday detained the vice president of the pro-talk faction of Ulfa, Pradip Gogoi.

Although the police remained tight-lipped over the issue, it was learnt that Gogoi was detained for allegedly plotting to kill a renowned politician in Assam.

Gogoi was picked up from his residence at Hatigaon on Monday night and was interrogated at the Dispur police station.

Later he was shifted to the CID headquarters of Assam police for further interrogation.

Sources in the police said that Gogoi was detained after he was found to have been in conversation with a youth in Karbi Anglong, plotting to kill a renowned politician in Assam.

He was detained on the basis of the phone call record, the source said.

Meanwhile, two senior leaders from the pro-talk faction including Raju Baruah and Sasha Choudhury also came to meet Gogoi in the Dispur police station.

Both Baruah and Choudhury, however, refrained from making any comment to the media.