We're waiting for centre's direction on Myanmar refugees: Mizoram HM

Aizawl: The Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday that the state government has provided relief for the time being to people crossing over into Indian territory following a military coup in Myanmar and waiting for a direction from the Centre as regards their future stay here.

He informed the state legislative assembly that some people from Myanmar have sneaked into Mizoram in recent days due to the volatile political situation in the neighbouring country.

"As we all know, a military coup by the Myanmar Army on February 1, 2021, overthrew the democratically elected ruling party and a state of emergency was declared. As a result of the coup, the clash between civilians and Myanmar Army have erupted in various cities/parts of Myanmar. It is heartening to learn that many civilians have been injured and died during these clashes and we pray that normalcy will soon return to the country," he said.

"Any authority regarding foreigners in India is in the hands of the Central government. The identities of all those who have entered into the Indian Territory and have taken refuge in Mizoram under humanitarian grounds have been recorded and registered, and support shall be provided to them. The process of providing aids and grants to these refugees shall be in compliance with the rules of the Central government," he informed.

"Besides Mizoram, three other States of the Indian Territory- Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh share an international border with Myanmar. India and Myanmar share a 1643 kms boundary with Myanmar from which Mizoram shares 510 kms, Manipur 389 kms, Nagaland 215 kms and Arunachal Pradesh shares 520 kms," he added.

"India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention and the Protocols laid down by the 1967 Convention and as such, is not obligated to abide by the rules set by the Convention. As an influx of refugees is expected to continue not just within Mizoram but the other three states of India that share their border, the Ministry of Home Affairs shall be the authority for decisions regarding refugees," he further added.

