Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary

Patna: Senior IAS officer Arun Kumar Singh was on Sunday took charge as the chief secretary of Bihar.

The 1985-batch officer replaced Deepak Kumar who retired a year ago and completed his year-long extension last week.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after taking the charge, Singh said that the proper implementation of schemes run by the government will be his top priority.

Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh speaking to ETV Bharat

"Whether it's '7 Nischay part-2' plan or 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yojana', we will aim to implement all schemes smoothly to the grassroots level," he said.

Giving information about the construction works being done in the state, Singh said that the state has definitely suffered revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic but the work has not been interrupted anywhere.

"The government is working to make up for the losses. I have been reviewing the construction works of the sate since I was the Development Commissioner. So, to my knowledge, there has not been any instance when the work was interrupted," he added.

Notably, Singh was earlier posted as the state's Development Commissioner.

The post has now been given to Additional chief secretary Amir Subhani who held key departments like Home, Vigilance, Excise and Prohibition.

