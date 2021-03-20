Bihar CM holds high level meeting with top officials to tackle Covid-19

Patna: In view of the recent spike in some parts of the country, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with officials via video conferencing and also asked to keep a vigil on people coming from other states Bihar.

The high-level meeting held at the CM's residence and the top officials of the state administration took part.

CM asked the health department officials and all district magistrates (DMs) to maintain a special vigil on the passengers arriving in the state either by train, bus or flight.

Ordering the officials to keep a vigil on people who are coming outside Bihar, CM Kumar said, "Keep proper information about ‘travel history’ of the passengers arriving in Bihar and also alert those people who are likely to come in their contact. Ensure testing of passengers arriving at railway stations, bus stops and airports across the state."

ALSO READ: Tejashwi submits list of tainted ministers to Assembly speaker

"As of 19 March 2021, a total of 23,058,747 Covid-19 tests have been done. In Bihar, 1,80,570 tests are being conducted per 10 lakh population. The total positive cases are 2,63,355 while the total number of active cases is 436. The average recovery rate at the national level is 96.26 per cent, while the average recovery rate of the state is 99.24 per cent. The average death rate at the national level is 1.38 per cent while the average death rate of the state is 0.59 per cent," Kumar informed.

"The fresh surge in covid-19 cases has so far not taken such an alarming position in Bihar that schools are asked to close. Schools will continue to remain open. The government would increase the testing rate for Covid-19 in view of the recent spike in the cases in some parts of the country," Kumar said.

"The doctors and health employees working at hospitals must follow the covid-19 guidelines issued from time to time. The state’s senior officials not to issue only directions to subordinates after reviewing the covid-19 scenario, but also ensure timely execution of the government orders," he stated.

He also urged the general public to follow the guidelines of the covid-19 infection and use masks and maintain social distance.

During the meeting, the District Magistrates of Patna, Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran in their district regarding testing centres, active cases, micro containment zones, health institutions, vaccination centres reported their status regarding Covid-19.

ALSO READ: Bihar minister insults Speaker, house adjourned

Notably, the state’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and the additional chief secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar also were present at the review meeting.