Bihar govt promotes a dead doctor as civil surgeon

Patna: The Bihar Health Department promoted and transferred a dead medical officer to the post of a civil surgeon in the Sheikhpura district.

The transfer order came on Monday evening and the list had the name of Dr Ramnarayan Ram besides from 16 other medical officers.

Dr Ramnarayan Ram, was in-charge of Bikramganj sub-divisional hospital in Rohtas district when he passed away on February 7. A day later, his colleagues had also organised a condolence meeting.

Interestingly, the list had the signature of Anil Kumar, the joint secretary of the Health Department.

The goof-up was brought to the notice, Dr Sudhir Kumar, the civil surgeon of Rohtas district. He also confirmed that Dr Ram died on February 7 and another doctor was appointed instead.

"As soon as I came to know about the development, I informed the Health Department to rectify it," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, opponent leaders have slammed Nitish Kumar led government on this issue.

Speaking to ETV Bharat here, RJD leader, Vijay Samrat said, "The health department's negligence has been unfolded as Dr Ram Narayan Ram, who died in the month of February, is transferred to Bihar government officials as a civil surgeon."

"Nothing can be more shameful than this issue. This government has failed completely because the state is dominated by corruption," RJD MLA, Bhai Birendra said.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always says that his government reviews every case of the state. But now CM Nitish should answer how a deceased was transferred," said Congress leader Ajit Sharma.

(With inputs from IANS)