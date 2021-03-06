Bihar jail asked to make execution ropes for Shabnam

Buxar (Bihar): Buxar Central jail, known for its expertise in manufacturing execution ropes, is preparing ropes purportedly for the execution of Independent India's first woman — Shabnam.

The Buxar jail, the prison near the Uttar Pradesh border in Bihar, received a letter to the effect by the Mathura jail administration a couple of days ago.

Shabnam is one of the two convicts in the sensational Amroha murder case and is all set to be hanged in Mathura jail as it is the only prison in the country that has a female execution room.

Bihar jail asked to make execution ropes for Shabnam

Shabnam's son pleads mercy to President

Meanwhile, Shabnam's 12-year-old son Taz has made an emotional appeal to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to forgive his mother's heinous crime and revoke her death sentence.

The appeal by Shabnam's son has come at a time when the death warrant for her execution is about to be signed anytime.

Why was Shabnam convicted?

It is to be noted here that on April 14, 2008, She along with her lover brutally murdered seven of her family including her father, mother and a 10-month old nephew.

In 2010, an Amroha sessions court sentenced them to death, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2013 and the Supreme Court in May 2015. Within 10 days, however, the apex court stayed the death warrants.

Also Read: Amroha murders: No execution date yet for convict Shabnam

In September 2015, the then Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik rejected Shabnam's plea for mercy, which she had sought on the ground of her responsibilities towards her son.

In August 2016, then President Pranab Mukherjee also rejected her mercy petition.

In January 2020, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI SA Bobde upheld the death sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Amroha convict should not be hanged: Lawyer