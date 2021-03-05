Bride refuses to marry groom in Bihar

Bettiah (Bihar): A weird incident took place in a temple at Sanakahiya Mai of Noutan block area in West Champaran district wherein a bride who was all decked up for the wedding ceremony ran away upon seeing the groom refusing to marry him. The groom was shocked to see the bride leaving the pavilion. Even efforts of both the parties in trying to persuade the bride, went in vain as the girl ran away from the venue.

The bride says that she was shown the photo of the groom on WhatsApp and that the groom in reality was totally different. Hence the girl was reluctant to marry the man. The incident led to a heated argument between both parties, which eventually ended in a minor scuffle. Finally, the parties came to an understanding after the village elders intervened and the groom's side returned without the bride.

It is said that the marriage of the girl from Tadiwanandpur of Bairia Police Station was fixed with the youth of Bagahi Musahi Tola and the wedding to be held in a temple at Sanakahiya Mai. All arrangements related to the wedding were completed. The bride along with her parents and relatives has arrived at the wedding venue. Even the groom's side reached the venue on time and all rituals prior to the wedding were completed in a grand manner. However, when the bride saw the groom just before tying the knot, she left the pavilion refusing to marry him.

Priest of Sanakahiya Mai temple, Anuruddh Pandey told that the bride refused to marry after seeing the groom.