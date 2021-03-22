Candidates held for cheating in Bihar police exam

Kaimur (Bihar): A case has come to light in Bihar where two candidates were caught for cheating during the constable recruitment exam.

They had bluetooth devices in their masks and were helped by three people outside the exam centre in Bhabua. Separately, another candidate was caught for carrying an answer slip in his shirt.

A total of six candidates were caught for resorting to malpractice in the constable recruitment exams at various centres. After interrogating them the police caught some others, while one managed to flee. Police have registered cases against 9 people in the Bhabua police station and eight people have been sent to jail.

"During a sudden inspection by the flying squad, three people who were resorting to malpractice were caught at the Manorama Devi Patel Degree College. Similarly, two such candidates were caught from two different centres (Children's Garden School and DAV Jaddupur) who were cheating using Bluetooth devices hidden in their face masks. In the fourth centre at DAV Ratwar, a candidate was caught copying using a slip placed in his shirt. Overall, 6 people were caught for copying. In the course of interrogation, some others were nabbed while three people were arrested following the raids," Janmejaya Shukla (SDM Bhabua) said.