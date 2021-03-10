Bihar: Focus on minister Sahni after centre rejects demand

Patna: In the backdrop of the centre rejecting Bihar government proposal to include Mallah and Bind in the list of Scheduled Caste, the future of Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni popularly known as the son of Mallah hangs in the lurch.

On Tuesday while responding to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister of state for social justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said the government of Bihar had sent the proposal of Mallah and Bind communities for their inclusion in the list of SC. However, the Registrar General of India did not support the proposal and the proposal has been rejected

Sahni had joined hands with Nitish led NDA on the condition of listing the two communities in SC category. Interestingly Sahni's entire politics revolves around this demand but after the rejection, the road ahead for Sahni seems bumpy.

In fact, Sahni has become the cabinet minister with emphasis on fulfilling his demand which he launched ever since he entered Bihar politics eight years ago. He has been continuously advocating for this demand and his journey from a film set designer to a politician is very much based on it.

As things stand now, Mallah and Bind a body of fishermen community of the state, fall under the OBC category in Bihar. However much before the assembly poll, Nitish government had given the approval to send the recommendation to the Centre to include the Mallahs (fishermen), Nishad and Nonias in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The inclusion of Mallah and Bind in the SC community would allow them a higher reservation percentage whereas in the case of STs they would have just 1 per cent reservation.

Madan Sahni, the social welfare department minister said the Bihar government will once again review the proposal and send it to the centre. He also alleged that the centre has neglected the community as well as the Bihar government despite being the double engine government.

“Our leader Nitish Kumar Ji has sent the recommendation to the centre. The community population is around 1.5 crore and their social, educational and political situation is really in bad shape. I feel the community has been neglected and the central government must rethink the proposal,” Madan Sahni told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

The community believes that there are already so many communities in ST and OBC and this community is having no share. As per the Bihar government reservation policy, 16 per cent of seats in government jobs are reserved for SCs whereas in the case of STs the reservation percentage is just 1.

AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies had prepared the ethnography report of the community and handed over the report to Nitish’s government long back. However, the government did not bother to take ahead the issue but after the arrival of Mukesh Sahni in Bihar politics the issue again came into the limelight.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra accused that the proposal has been rejected with well-scripted planning done by both state and centre.

“The proposal of the Bihar government has been rejected after the consent of the state. Nitish had already spoken to the centre and told them that he will send the recommendation and in response, the centre must reject it. By this act, Nitish can claim that he had done his duty by sending it but the centre rejected it. Let our government be formed, we will ensure that Mallah and Bind is listed in the SC category,” Birendra claimed.

In 2015, Nitish Kumar government had sent the recommendation to list the community in Scheduled Tribe but again under political pressure, the government had to send a second recommendation to include the community in SC which has been now rejected.

Political expert Sanjay Kumar opined that the rejection is a blessing in disguise for the government as well as for Mukesh Sahni.

“Politics always revolves around the caste in Bihar and the centre's decision to reject the state government proposal is a blessing in disguise. For example, the Ram Mandir issue ruled India for several decades and it was the bread and butter of every political party but after the decision of Ram Mandir construction, the issue is over now. In the same way, if the centre would have accepted the proposal, leaders like Mukesh Sahni and others would have been left with no issues, “Sanjay said.

He further said, “After the rejection, Mukesh Sahni and all the leaders of his community can do their politics for a long time claiming that once again they will mount pressure on the centre to accept the proposal. They will talk about transparency and several other issues in the way to polarise their vote bank. By doing this the issue will remain alive so as the politics of such leaders."

Asked about the move of centre in which it rejected Bihar government plea, Mukesh Sahni said that he will continue the struggle to ensure that Mallah and Bind gets listed in SC category.

