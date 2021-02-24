Police officer shot dead by liquor mafia in Bihar

Sitamarhi (Bihar): A police sub-inspector was reportedly shot dead by the liquor mafia in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

"A police team had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case. They were fired upon when they were entering the home of the accused," said PN Sahu, DSP.

DSP PN Sahu on the incident

"Sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu sustained injuries in the firing. The sub-inspector died on the way to a hospital, while chowkidar Lal Babu is undergoing treatment," he added.

According to reports, a liquor smuggler was also shot in the incident. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

