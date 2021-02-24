Sitamarhi (Bihar): A police sub-inspector was reportedly shot dead by the liquor mafia in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.
"A police team had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case. They were fired upon when they were entering the home of the accused," said PN Sahu, DSP.
"Sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu sustained injuries in the firing. The sub-inspector died on the way to a hospital, while chowkidar Lal Babu is undergoing treatment," he added.
According to reports, a liquor smuggler was also shot in the incident. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed.
Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.