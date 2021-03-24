Democracy has been murdered: Opposition slams BJP-JDU Govt over Bihar Assembly ruckus

New Delhi: The Congress party, on Wednesday, slammed the BJP-JDU Government in Bihar for "murdering" the democracy as the opposition MLAs were being marshalled out from the Bihar Assembly for protesting against the passage of Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

On Tuesday, Bihar Assembly witnessed some unprecedented scenes as the police personnel reached assembly premises and evicted the opposition MLAs from Assembly. During all the chaos, one RJD MLA fainted while four others suffered minor injuries.

While speaking over the matter, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In my 49 years of experience, I have never seen any such incident happening in the Parliament, where women MLAs were being dragged out of the Assembly. Rather than making our democracy stronger, these people are murdering our democracy. If this is being done to the elected members then you can imagine what is the law and order situation of the state."

"We, all of these opposition parties condemn this incident. What they are doing today, they will have to face its consequences in the future," he warned.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "This is not just about Bihar. It is about the dismantling of democracy. It is a dangerous signal for our country. If you suppress the dissenting voices using police forces then democracy will be ashamed."

Ramgopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, said, "India is a democratic country. One cannot even imagine such incidents in a state where Governments got elected democratically. Democratic rule doesn't give permission to such a law which they are trying to pass in Bihar Assembly."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh said, "What we have seen in Bihar Assembly is a shameful incident in Parliamentary history. This incident shows that if dictatorship is started within democracy, when the fundamental rights are being suppressed, then Parliamentary democracy cannot be saved."

The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 seeks to convert the existing Bihar Military Police (BMO) into a special armed force that can be deployed to secure industrial units on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).