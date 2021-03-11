Disabled girl raped in Bihar, accused arrested

Saharsa (Bihar): A horrific case of alleged rape with a physically challenged girl has come to light from Bihar's Saharsa district. The girl, a minor, suffers from speech disability, reports say.

Acting promptly in the case, the police have taken the accused into custody, a police official said on Thursday. "A mute girl had gone to cut grass in a field not far from her residence. A boy, also staying in the same village, allegedly raped her on Wednesday. When she resisted the rape, the accused beat her up", added a police official.

After the incident, other women cutting grass nearby caught hold of the accused, but his uncle managed to help him escape.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B.N. Mehta said, "The accused has been arrested. An FIR has been registered in a case in a women's police station. The accused is reportedly a minor. Further investigations are on."

Also Read: UP police search offices of PFI in Delhi