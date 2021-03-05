Father carries son's body in jute bag for post-mortem in Bihar

Katihar (Bihar): In a matter of shame, a father, who lost his 13-year-old son, kept his body inside a jute bag and marched for almost 3 km barefoot to reach Bhagalpur hospital in order to get the post-mortem done.

According to the deceased's father, Leru Yadav, his son, Hariom Yadav, had been missing since February 26. A missing complaint was also lodged in the Gopalpur police station which comes under Bhagalpur's Naugachhia, in which it was stated that a 14-year-old boy had been missing from Tintenga ghat.

Surprisingly, Katihar SDPO Amarkant Jha, who had earlier claimed someone else's body, which was found on the same day of the complaint, as the body of the missing boy, took a u-turn today, and said the body of Hariom Yadav was found in Kheria ghat and identified by the police which was later sent for the post-mortem.

While, when ETV Bharat reached the incident site, it has come to our notice that the deceased's father, identified his son's body with his own, and took the body in a bag for post-mortem.

"My son had been missing from the Kheria ghat since February 26. Some people who were present on the spot informed that he was accidentally fell into the river while travelling through a country-made boat. I tried to search for him but failed. Today, I got a call from the Gopalpur police station that a body was found in Kurshela's Kheria ghat. I went there and identified my son by his clothes. Policemen directed me to take the body for post-mortem. When I asked for an ambulance, they denied", said the father, who was carrying his son's body barefoot.

When ETV Bharat again contacted SDPO and informed about the inhumane behaviour, at first, he denied any such incident by the police. When ETV Bharat showed him the video of the deceased's father carrying the body in a bag, he assured a strict action would be taken, if it found to be true.

