Bihar: An FIR has been registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other unnamed party workers, following a protest by the Opposition against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 in Bihar Assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Opposition in Bihar Assembly took an aggressive stand against the Police Bill by creating a ruckus and not allowing the Speaker to leave his chamber. The opposing legislators alleged that the new bill gives a free hand and impunity to the State police in matters related to arrest without warrant and custodial deaths.

Following ruckus in the assembly, proceedings were adjourned several times.

After the proceedings in the House began, RJD, CPI-ML and Congress members began protesting and sloganeering in the well of the house.

However, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha kept repeatedly requesting the opposition members to go back and speak from their respective places, but the uproar in the house continued. After this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 12 o'clock.

Later at 12 o'clock when the house resumed, the members of the opposition again created a ruckus. The opposition members tore a copy of the bill and the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned once again.

When the proceedings of the House began post-lunch, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who reached the House, lashed out at the ruling party and claimed the bill as a black law, adding that the government is adopting a dictatorial attitude.

The Speaker kept pacifying the opposition members, but the chaos did die down. The Speaker again adjourned the proceedings of the House.