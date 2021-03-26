Fire breaks out in Patna police station, no casualty

Patna: A fire broke out in the Kotwali police station of Bihar's Patna on Thursday evening. However, there was no report of any injury.

According to reports, the incident took place this evening when most of the officials were not inside the police station.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that due to this sudden fire break out, many blasts were heard from the police line barracks. However, the cause of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained and it has been doused off but has caused heavy damage.

"No one has been injured in the incident, he said adding that the fire has been doused with the help of fire tenders which were pressed into service to control it," a police official said.

