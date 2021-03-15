Five killed as fire engulfs house in Bihar

Kishanganj (Bihar): Five members of a family, including four children, were burnt alive after a fire gutted their house in Bihar.

The dead have been identified as Noor Aalam and his four children. One person is being treated for injuries.



READ: 3 killed in fire at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

According to the residents of Salaam Colony in Kishanjgang area, the fire broke out late Sunday night. The fire also spread to four nearby houses.

READ: Farmer loses livestock in fire in Karnataka

The police team that reached the spot sent the bodies for postmortem. An official said surviving members of the family will be compensated.

An investigation is on to find out what caused the blaze.

READ: 8 houses gutted in massive fire mishap in Aizawl