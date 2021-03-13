Five members of family die by suicide in Bihar

Supaul (Bihar): Five members of a family, including three children, apparently died by suicide owing to the financial crunch in Supaul, Bihar.

According to the information, the entire family of Mishrilal Sah, who was troubled by the financial crisis, was found hanging in their home. The incident came to light when neighbours informed police about the strange smell coming out of the house.

READ: Five of a family found dead, suicide note talks of financial worries

The dead include a mother, father, two daughters and a son.

The family members of Mishrilal Sah, a resident of Gaddi village ward 12 of Raghopur police station, were seen last Saturday.

On being informed, a team of high-level police officials including SP Manoj Kumar reached the spot of the incident.

READ: Jaipur family tries to commit suicide owing financial crunch

The police is currently investigating the case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

According to the information, the family from the last two years used to sell small pieces of their ancestral land to meet both ends. The family would also sell coal sometimes to survive.

READ: Four of family commit suicide in Rajasthan