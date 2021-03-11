Four schools share one campus in Bihar

Patna: Despite tall claims by the Bihar government regarding the state's education system, the implementation of schemes on the ground presents a very different reality.

Recently, it was found that four schools shared a single campus in Patna.

To promote development, many government schools were broken down in Patna and shifted to other campuses.

One school building used by multiple organisations in Bihar

One such school is Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya Adalat Ganj located at Income Tax Square in Patna where there are 4 educational institutions running in the same compound.

A teacher has been appointed as coordinator for the smooth operation of these institutions the post is known as 'package coordinator.'

Rajesh Kumar Dubey, a package coordinator said that the entire building belongs to a girls' middle school in Adalat Ganj and apart from this, JD Girls High School, Primary School, Golghar Zone and Disabled Rehabilitation Center are run in the same building.

He said that the school building has two blocks that have been divided for different schools that operate in different shifts. He added that there are more than 400 students in all three schools and the number of students at the Disabilities Rehabilitation Centre is almost 100.

"The entire school building has a total of 42 rooms in two blocks and classes are conducted in all. All schools are run properly. But many times the policemen are also accomodated in the school building. It usually happens once or twice a year. Schooling is affected due to the stay of policemen in the school building," Dubey said.

