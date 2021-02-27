Indian Air Force officer commits suicide in Bihar with service pistol

Patna: An officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside Bihta Air Force camp in Bihar, officials said on Friday.

The deceased officer, identified as Karmlal, a resident of Rajasthan, allegedly shot himself at Air Force Station on the same day.

The officials said Karmlal's colleagues rushed him to Danapur hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After conducting a postmortem and a COVID-19 test, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family on Saturday, they said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway.

