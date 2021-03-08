Meet Nasra Begum, woman panch leading Kewati by example

Darbhanga (Bihar): Women around the globe are subjected to suppression. Many of them, however, break the stereotypes and chasing their dreams built a place in society.

One such woman is Nasra Begum, the head of the Keoti Panchayat in the Darbhanga district. Nasra has been awarded the 'Gram Panchayat Development Award' of 2020 by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India. Nasra Begum is the only head of Bihar to receive this award. She is among the heads of the 27 panchayats of the country who have been given this award.

Nasra was awarded for her hard work and dedication to her work. She made sure that all the development schemes are implemented in her panchayat.

Kewati is the first panchayat in Bihar, where tap water has reached every house. Toilets have been built in every house. There is an electricity connection in every house and every road and street of the village is paved.

Nasra Begum was elected the head of Kewati Panchayat in 2016. Initially, she faced a lot of difficulties as her in-laws did not allow her to step out of the house. Her husband, however, stood by her side and helped her to know about the working of the Panchayat system.

Taking to ETV Bharat, Nasra said that women should be educated so that they can make a place for themselves in society. She also said that it was due to her husband that she got to know about the working of the panchayat system which helped her in implementing the schemes.

Not known to many five years back, Nasra is now a known name in every household.

Nasra's husband believes that women can achieve any feat given a chance. He also said that he appeals to the people to let help women achieve their dreams in order to help society progress.

