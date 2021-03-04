Girls shot and injured in Ara town in Bihar

Aara (Bihar): Two girls returning from a wedding were allegedly shot at by men on motorcycles on Wednesday in Bihar.

The girls - who are cousins - had come to visit their grandmother's house in Ara town.

READ: Girl injured as miscreants open fire in market in Meerut

The girls were travelling with their uncle on a motorcycle when the gunmen, who were drunk, asked them to stop before shooting at them.

The girls suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment. The police have started an investigation.

READ: Missing Chhattisgarh officer found dead

READ: UP man walks to police station with daughter's severed head