Miscreants open fire on moving train, home gurad hurt

Lakhisarai (Bihar): A home guard at a railway station has been sustained bullet injuries when some miscreants opened fire on a moving train near Kiul station in Bihar's Danapur district on Thursday night. An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons.

According to reports, some unidentified persons opened fire on Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express when it was crossing through Kiul railway station.

A home guard, Bhuneshwar Kumar, who was going to his home town after finishing his duty, sustained an injury on his arm. When the train reached Kiul railway station, passengers reported the matter to Railway police.

"A few days ago, a criminal named Kunal, a resident of Bengal, was jailed in Patna, was being taken from Patna to Bengal's Sealdah on his remand. We got information that some miscreants threatened to kill Kunal on the way. Following this, the Bengal police changed Kunal's bogies to the disabled bogies but criminals had already ambushed him and opened fire. Meanwhile, a home guard, who was travelling in the same train seriously injured in the mishap," a police official said.

"A case had been lodged and the injured home guard was referred to Kiul railway PHC for treatment. Anything in this regard can be said with confirmation only after the investigation. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons," the police official added.

