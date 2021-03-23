Bihar: Police seizes 200 kg of explosives in Jamui

Jamui(Bihar): Jamui Police have seized 200 kg of explosives in Chandramandi town of Bihar during a search operation. The explosives were found concealed within four drums which were buried 10 feet under the ground.

In addition to the Chandramandi police, SSB 16th Battalion Simultala and Simultala Police were involved in this operation. The police recovered the explosives on the basis of the information from an unknown source. As per the police, the explosives are about 10 years old.

Meanwhile, Maoists have called for a shutdown on March 24 and 25 in southern Bihar and western Jharkhand over alleged police violence.

