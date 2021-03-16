Ram Kripal Yadav MP demands government to set up new industries in Bihar

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bihar Ram Kripal Yadav said as many as 11 crore people in the state are troubled by unemployment and poverty due to lack of opportunities.

"All the government undertakings went to Jharkhand during the Bihar-Jharkhand division," he said.

BJP LS MP Ram Kripal Yadav demands Centre to set up new industries in Bihar

Yadav added that the state government is trying to eradicate unemployment and hunger. He also informed the central government about the problems faced by the people of Bihar and demanded the establishment of new industries on a permanent basis.

Yadav also said that the introduction of new industries in Bihar, would increase employment opportunities and would reduce migration and remove poverty. "It would also usher in economic prosperity in the state," the MP added.

"I am confident that the BJP government at the centre will take initiative in this direction. With the establishment of new industries in Bihar, the state would become strong and the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India will also be fulfilled," he said.