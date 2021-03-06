RJD aims to stop 'fascist forces' from coming to power in Bengal: Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar): Speaking about his recent meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief leader Tejashwi Yadav said the party's single largest aim is to stop Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power following the Assembly elections in the state.

During the meeting Yadav had offered 'unconditional support' to the Trinamool Congress.

When asked about fighting the elections in West Bengal he said it isn't merely about fighting elections in West Bengal but defeating the BJP. "Party's only aim is to stop fascist forces endangering the constitution from coming to power."

Mamata announced the candidates for 291 of the 294 seats in the state on Thursday. However, it isn't clear how many seats the RJD would be contesting in the West Bengal polls. Though it was speculated that the RJD will also contest in some seats in West Bengal, no official announcement was made.

Speaking about his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said that the veteran leader is still under treatment in Delhi and is finding it difficult to breathe.

The RJD leader was speaking to ETV Bharat during an event organised by the party on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. He has assured of all possible assistance to the members of the Ravidas group.

"It is our responsibility to fulfil the demands of the Ravidas group. The credit of bringing the most backward community of the society into the mainstream of the society goes to Sant Ravidas. Today it is necessary that we follow the path given by them. Reservation should be applicable in the private sector also," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly also hit out at the present government for plotting to end reservation. It is learnt that Tejashwi Yadav having attended the Sant Ravidas event left for Lucknow accompanied by Tej Pratap Yadav to take part in a family function.