Tejashwi to meet Mamata on Sunday

Patna: The day the election commission of India announced the dates of polls in five states, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flew to Guwahati – Assam to chalk out the strategy.

Tejashwi is set to meet Badruddin Ajmal – leader of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Saturday and on Sunday he will be meeting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

While speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the assembly session, Tejashwi said, "I am going to Guwahati today and will meet Ajmal ji on Saturday and on Sunday I will be meeting Mamata ji in Kolkata."

The timing of Tejashwi's visit to Assam and Bengal is significant as both states will go to Assembly polls in March-April, apart from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry.

Though it has been almost certain that RJD will go solo in Bengal but meeting with Mamata is the larger part of the strategy.

According to the sources in the RJD, Tejashwi's meeting with TMC supremo on the pretext to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidates.

Asked about the number of seats the party would be contesting in Assam and Bengal, Tejashwi said, “Let the right time come then only I will announce the number of seats but it is certain that in Bengal, the neighbouring district of Bihar border would be the focus.”

Also Read: EC announces dates for upcoming Assembly polls

According to the sources, the RJD is all set to contest on 5 seats in the Bengal assembly election and 10 seats in the Assam poll.

A highly placed source in the party confirmed that RJD had also identified those seats where the party will field their candidates.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is also the principal general secretary of the party, and RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak have been assigned the job to crack the deal in both states.

A few weeks back both leaders had met TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

In Bengal, districts bordering Bihar like Asansol, Raniganj, Jamuria and Durgapur will be in the focus.

Similarly in Assam, the RJD will be contesting on 10 seats including Tinsukia.

In the coming days, Tejashwi will hold two public rallies, one at Asansol in Bengal and another at Tinsukia in Assam.

Not only Assam and Bengal, but the RJD had also even decided to contest election and Kerala as well, however, the seats have not yet been identified.

Last week Kerala unit head of RJD Cherian P Lob had visited Patna and met Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh, the Bihar head of RJD.

Interestingly, even the JDU has announced to field candidates on 75 seats in Bengal, however, it will not make much difference rather play the role of spoiler for the BJP in the state.

Also Read: Tejashwi slams Bihar govt over increasing crime rate

The other allies of NDA in Bihar like Hindustani Awam Morch of Jitam Ram Manjhi has also decided to jump into the Bengal polls.

In comparison to the RJD, other parties like JDU and HAM never had MLA in Bengal whereas RJD had an MLA as Mohammad Shorab representing Burrabazar from 2006 to 2011 during left front rule.

Rajak who is presently camping in Guhawati told ETV Bharat over the phone that a meeting with Ajmal has been scheduled on February 27 followed by a meeting in Mamta ji on February 28 in Kolkata.

“Our only motive is to defeat the communal forces and stop the saffron party coming into power in those states where we are fielding our candidates. As far as the exact number of seats are concerned only Tejashwi ji can disclose it as he has been holding several close door meetings with top leaders of the party in both states,” Rajak said.

Asked about the importance of Tejashwi's meeting with both leaders, Patna based political expert Sanjay Kumar said, "Tejashwi wants to give a message to his Muslim and Yadav voters, though his party may not contest in alliance with TMC.

A large chunk of voters and supporters are there in both states. There are a lot of migrant Muslims workers there and by meeting with Ajmal and Mamata, Tejashwi wants to polarise the vote against the BJP.

The message is loud and clear to polarise more voters so that BJP candidates get defeated.

Also Read: Will colour purple change Bengal's colour at the hustings?