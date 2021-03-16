JDU advises Tejashwi to behave like a 'mature' politician

New Delhi: Slamming leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over his remark about Sugarcane Industries Minister Pramod Kumar, JDU senior leader Madhav Anand said that Yadav has disrespected the minister and advised the leader to behave like a 'mature' politician.

On Monday, Yadav asked a question related to sugarcane to which Kumar replied in the Bihar Assembly. However, the latter couldn't provide an answer to the supplementary question to which Yadav said "Who made you a minister, you don't know how to answer a question. You don't deserve to be a minister."

Soon after his statement, the ruling JD(U) and opposition parties in the Bihar Assembly engaged in a war of words and asked Yadav to apologise for his remarks.

Madhav Anand said, "Tejashwi's remark for the Minister is unacceptable. He is the Leader of Opposition, serving a constitutional post and he should avoid using such language."

Earlier in the budget session, Yadav had slammed Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani who was also not able to give a proper answer in the House.

