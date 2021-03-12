Several RLSP leaders join RJD ahead of merger with JD(U)

Patna: Ahead of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) merger with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, several leaders of the party including state president Virendra Kushwaha and general secretary Nirmal Kushwaha joined the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was present when the RLSP leaders took the former's membership, said: "It seems the RLSP has merged with the RJD. Now only former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha is left in the RLSP."

Tejashwi said that these leaders will strengthen the RJD.

RJD state president Jagada Nand Singh was also present on the occasion.

Former state president of RLSP Bhudeo Choudhary had joined the RJD during the Assembly elections in 2020.

Yadav said that Upendra Kushwaha earlier said that with friends like Nitish Kumar who needs enemies but it seems now he has forgotten what he said.

Virendra Kushwaha said, "The RLSP was formed to remove Nitish Kumar from power and we even asked the RLSP workers at every place to take up this resolve but now Upendra Kushwaha himself has forgotten this and is going with Nitish Kumar."

"We have joined the RJD and under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav we will remove Nitish Kumar from power," he added.

