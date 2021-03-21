Actor donates e-rickshaw to disabled man

Aurangabad: Taking yet another initiative in his effort to help the needy, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood provided an e-rickshaw to a differently-abled person in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

He provided the e-rickshaw to Awadhesh Paswan, a resident of Baddopur village, under his new initiative-- 'Khud kamaao Ghar Chalao.'

As per information, Paswan, who is disabled by birth, holds a master's degree in music. His financial condition started worsening after he could not get a government job.

A social activist and a former student union leader tweeted a video of Paswan's story and tagged Sonu Sood requesting him to help the man.

The actor took to Twitter saying, "I am sending an e-rickshaw to Bihar for Awadhesh Paswan."

The actor has been helping many people in need across the country with his noble gestures.

He began by helping stranded migrant labourers return to their homes during the Covid lockdown by arranging safe travel for them in May last year.

