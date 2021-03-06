Triple murder in Munger over a land dispute

Munger (Bihar): A land dispute between two groups took a violent turn in which three people were shot dead. The incident took place in the Munger district of Bihar on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as JayJay Ram Saah and his son Kundan Saah. While from the opponent party an 18-yr old identified as Sagar Bind was also killed in the firing.

As per reports, Sagar Bind had demanded an amount of Rs 5,00,000 from Om Prakash Saav who owns the property. Saav had bought the disputed site fourteen years ago. On Friday night, a dispute between two parties led to gunfire in which Kundan (26) was injured and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the other hand, JayJay Ram Saah and Sagar Bind lost their lives on the spot during the gunfight. It is reported that a few others were also injured in the firing.

Nandji Prasad, the SO of Munger confirmed the death of three persons and said that an accused has been taken into custody. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the matter is of land dispute and that an investigation is underway. Following the incident, heightened tension prevailed in the area.

