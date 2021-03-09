One shot dead in Bihar over Samosa's price

Rohtang: Two brothers who were running a confectionery in Bihar's Rohtang were shot dead on Monday following a dispute over the price of a samosa.

The unfortunate incident unfolded at Karakat in Rohtang. The elder brother Raushan, 26, died on the spot while the younger one Arun was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested one of the accused and launched a search to nab the other. A team of police have also camped in the area.

The body has been sent for autopsy.