Transgenders qualify as police constables

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Fifteen members of the transgender community have passed tests to qualify as police constables in Chhattisgarh.

The police released the results of the Physical Efficiency Test on Monday.

According to Mitwa- a group assigned for the welfare of the third gender community said it is a matter of pride for them as the selected members have proven that they are also the same as other genders.

"We are feeling high in terms of morale as the selection will generate huge respect for us. We would like to thank the selection officers for picking those 15 members despite physical differences", said Vidya Rajput, an active member of the Mitwa group.

A candidate who has been selected to serve in the state security forces said that she has never imagined that she would wear the police uniform. She further said that she would try to inculcate others to join the security forces in future.

