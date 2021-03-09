99-year-old man takes COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh

Bemetara: A 99-year-old man was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district.

Yuvraj Singh Patel, a resident of Padmi village, was given the first jab of the vaccine at the Bemetara District Hospital.

Yuvraj Singh Patel speaking to media after taking COVID-19 jab

Patel, who will turn a centenarian on June 8, also praised the facility at the hospital and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor confirms

Chief Medical Officer Dr Satish Kumar Sharma informed that so far 2,737 elderly people have been vaccinated in the Bemetara district.

He further said that besides Bemetara District Hospital, people are also being vaccinated at Nawagarh Berla Community Health Center in the district.

Also Read: Dalai Lama takes first dose, appeals to get COVID-19 jab

It is worth mentioning here that after the government's announcement, people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities are being vaccinated across the country from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Also Read: Health minister Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot