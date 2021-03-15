Abducted boy to be handed over to family after DNA test: Police

Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh): Shivam Sahu, the six-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, was allegedly abducted from a bus stand in Tirupati and later rescued by Andhra Pradesh police will be handed over to his parents soon after conducting his DNA test.

Shivam went missing on February 27 when he and his parents were on a pilgrimage to the Lord Venkateswara's shrine in Tirumala Hills. The family was waiting to board a bus from the Alipiri link bus stand and the child went missing when he was a few metres away from his parents.

The kidnapper, identified as Shivappa, was traced on the basis of the CCTV footage by Andhra Pradesh police.

After Sahu was found, the family talked to their child through video calls also approached Chhattisgarh police and Andhra Pradesh police to hand over their child to them. Police said that the kidnapper had tonsured the child in an attempt to mislead his identity.

Meanwhile, the police assured the family that the DNA test completes, they will handover Shivam to them.

Bhojram Patel, Gariaband Superintendent of Police said, "After Shivam found at Vijayawada, the police will take him to Tirupati Balaji. A DNA test of Shivam and his parents will be done before being handed over to the family. After the DNA test match, Shivam will be handed over to his family."

"Shivam and his family will be introduced in the presence of some officers before the DNA test. At the same time, in a press conference after DNA matching, Shivam will be handed over to his family members. This press conference is expected on Monday afternoon. In this press conference, Tirupati police of Andhra Pradesh will disclose all the information related to the kidnapping," SP, Patel said.

