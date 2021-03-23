As stabbing incidents rise in Raipur, over 800 knives ordred by people in 2020: Police

Raipur: Amid the rise in stabbing incidents in the state capital, Chhattisgarh police have urged the e-commerce companies--Amazon and Flipkart to not deliver knives upon any order placed by people across the city. Meanwhile, police informed that over 800 people have ordered knives in the last year and most of the buyers are minors.

According to police officials, in the past few months, dozens of stabbing and stabbing to death incidents have been reported in the city and all cases are connected to online knife purchases.

Following this, several accused persons were arrested including minors in this connection. The arrested persons along with weapons have informed their source of arranging knives by simply ordering them online, police officials said.

Police said that those identified as suppliers will be monitored by police and picked up based on evidence.

"The Raipur Police launched a campaign in view of the increasing stabbing incidents in the capital city. Police had sought data from online e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon for people who ordered knives last year. And we got the list that in 2020, a total of 800 people ordered knives online, of which 502 are from Raipur and 298 are from other districts of Chhattisgarh," a police officer said.

"Acting on the information, police have seized 318 knives recently and 119 minors among them, who ordered the knives. We claim that this information will prevent crime incidents happening in the state and the district," the officer added.

