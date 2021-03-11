Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 yrs in jail for raping 2 sisters

Raipur: A fast-track court here has sentenced a fake doctor to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping two sisters on the pretext of treating them in 2017.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, said the two sentences will run consecutively, which amounts to a 40-year jail term, Special Public Prosecutor Tarachand Kosale said.

Read:| Fake doctor arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Jaiswal convicted Samay Lal Dewangan (48), a resident of Gandhi Nagar here, under section 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping the two women, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kosale added.

Read:| Honey trap- A new espionage outfit for spies

In December 2016, the family members of the victims, then aged 21 and 19, took them to the accused of the treatment of their abdominal and waist pain.

The crime came to light in September 2017 when the victims narrated their ordeal to their parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Gudhiyari police station, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him.

PTI

Read:| Bihar govt promotes a dead doctor as civil surgeon