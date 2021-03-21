Rahul praises Chhattisgarh govt for helping farmers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Praising the social welfare and justice schemes being implemented in the state, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government is at the forefront of helping farmers, workers and the poor. He said that the Bhupesh Baghel government is taking consistent steps in the direction of protecting the rights of the citizens and ensuring justice to every section of the society. The government of Chhattisgarh is fulfilling the promises made to the people, said Rahul Gandhi while addressing the program organized at Chief Minister Baghel's residence in Raipur.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred an amount of Rs 1104 crore 27 lakh to the account of 19 lakh beneficiaries under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana today. With the transfer of the fourth instalment, a total amount of Rs 5628 crores has been provided to the farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Scheme as exchange assistance.

Chhattisgarh government has fulfilled its promise of giving Rs 10,000 per acre as aid to farmers by giving the fourth instalment today. On this occasion, Baghel transferred Rs 7 crore 55 lakh directly to the bank accounts of more than 1.62 lakh cattle ranchers and villagers, against the dung procured in the last one month under Godhan Nyay Yojana. It is worth mentioning here that under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, which was launched on the day of Hareli festival, July 20, 2020, Rs 88 crore has been paid to the cattle rearers and villagers of the state.

Also read: Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi releases election manifesto

In this programme organized at Chief Minister's residence office, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, School Education Minister Dr Premasai Singh Tekam, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Industry Minister Kavasi Lakhma, Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahriya, Women and Child Development Minister, Anila Bhendia, Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar, Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agarwal, Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, Parliamentary Secretary Shishupala Sori and Shakuntala Sahu, State Civil Supplies Corporation President Ram Gopal Agrawal and Chairman of Apex Bank Baijnath Chandrakar, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahu, Commissioner of Agricultural Production Dr M. Geeta, Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi were present. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister T.S. Singhdev, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia joined the programme online. Rahul Gandhi congratulated Chief Minister Baghel, cabinet ministers, farmers and the people of Chhattisgarh for extending direct support to the farmers, cattle rearers and villagers.

The Congress leader said, "We have fulfilled the promise we made to the people of Chhattisgarh." He further said that farmers of the country are in a crisis as Central Government is focusing on benefiting the capitalists and the industrialists, whereas Chhattisgarh Government is working towards the welfare of farmers, workers, the poor, women, youth and small traders. The government of Chhattisgarh has taken effective steps towards strengthening of the rural economy.

Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Government of Chhattisgarh for the path it has taken for the betterment of the general public.

After transferring the amount to the account of farmers, livestock owners and villagers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana and Godhan Nyaya Yojana, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in his address that Chhattisgarh Government believes in fulfilling all the promises. "I am delighted to say that we have fulfilled the promise of loan waiver, irrigation tax waiver and giving a fair price to the farmers for their produce," he said.

He said that this year we have provided Rs 5628 crore as agricultural input assistance to 19 lakh farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which has benefitted farmers of all sections in the state.

He said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, a provision of Rs. 5703 crore has been made in the budget of 2021-22 to provide financial aid of Rs. 10,000 per acre to the farmers. For effective implementation of this scheme, Chief Minister also announced formation of a cabinet sub-committee in the program.

On the occasion, Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana is being appreciated all over the country. He said that the Lok Sabha committee has praised Godhan Nyaya Yojana and suggested that it should be implemented in the entire country. Godhan Nyay Yojana was launched on 20 July 2020. So far, nearly 44 lakh quintals of cow dung have been procured under this scheme, in lieu of which Rs 88 crore has been paid to the dung vendors, livestock owners and villagers. 70,299 landless people of the state have benefited under this scheme.

Also read: This govt has only increased unemployment, inflation and poverty: Rahul Gandhi

He said that a large quantity of vermicompost is being manufactured using the dung procured. On this occasion, Baghel also announced the payment of the outstanding third instalment of arrears of the seventh pay scale to 1.81 lakh government officials-employees of the state.

Addressing the program, Punia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Baghel, Chhattisgarh Government is doing an excellent job for the welfare of the common people. He appreciated the schemes such as Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana and Godhan Nyaya Yojana and congratulated the cabinet ministers of the Chhattisgarh Government for such noble initiatives. At the onset, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Mr Ravindra Choubey gave detailed information about the support being provided to the farmers, cattle rearers and villagers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Towards the end, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, TS Singhdev gave the vote of thanks.

ANI