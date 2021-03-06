Constables set accused free defying court's order in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir-Champa: In a shocking incident reported from Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, two constables allegedly released an accused defying the court's order to lodge him in the jail.

According to reports, both the constables have been attached to the police lines following the incident.

Janjgir-Champa SDOP speaking to media

Speaking to the media, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dineshwari Nand said that Naila police had arrested the accused under section 151 who was later produced in the court.

Further, the court ordered to lodge the accused in the jail but constables Sunil Singh and Bhushan Rathore set them free, defying the order, the SDOP added.

She further said that both the constables have been attached to the police lines and an investigation is underway into the matter.

