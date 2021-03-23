Separate exam halls for Covid-positive students

Raipur: Amid the surge in Coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh state, the state government has decided to allow virus-positive students to give the board exams. Though all the government and private schools and colleges have been ordered shut. But, the state board's Class 10 and 12 exams would be conducted as per the schedule and in offline mode.

Now the students who tested positive for Coronavirus are allowed to give board exams by adhering to the strict guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Concerning the board exams the officials of the Board of Secondary Education, have ordered to make an isolation chamber in the examination centre, where the virus-positive students can give their exams. Keeping the social distancing norms in mind, 6,700 examination centres would be made in the state and all of these centres would have isolation chambers.

According to the data released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, in this session, a total of 7 lakh 54 thousand students will appear in 6,700 examination centres of the state. 4 lakh 67 thousand students for the 10th board examination and 2 lakh 87 thousand students for the 12th board examination.

Board Exams will be conducted with adherence to strict guidelines issued for Coronavirus. Thermal screening and temperature checks will be performed at every examination centre. The Board of Secondary Education has also checked the presence of family members in the examination centre.

All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except for class 10th and 12th, will be given a general promotion to the next class without holding examinations.

Orders have been issued to close all government and private engineering, polytechnic, technical institutions, ITI and skill development training institutes of the state with immediate effect. In view of the increasing proliferation of Covid-19, the state government issued orders to stop all training and educational work with immediate effect till further orders.

In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, the Department of Culture and Archeology has cancelled all government events till further orders.