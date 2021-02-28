'Coronavirus is the result of bad karma': Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker's remark kicks up row

Gariyaband: Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant said corona pandemic is the result of people's 'bad karma'.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Rajimputri fair at Gariyaband, Mahant said the coronavirus pandemic is the result of peoples' bad work and advised people to follow the path of religion.

He also appreciated the state's culture, calling it one of the most prosperous ones across the nation.

Minister of Religion and Tourism Tamradhwaj Sahu and MLA Amitesh Shukla were also present at the event.

Mudslinging over the statement

BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Srivastava expressed surprise over the statement of Charandas Mahant and said that not only India but the world is suffering from the pandemic. "At this high time, it is not good to say people that the pandemic is the result of their bad deed," Srivastava said.

He added the state government has failed to combat the pandemic. "That is why Charandas Mahant is blaming people instead of the state government," he said.

Congress state president Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said Charandas Mahant is a respected and dignified person and he is not a part of the government. "So attacking the government over his remark is only showing BJP's wrong mentality," Trivedi said.