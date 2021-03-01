Man marries lover during jail term for cheating her

Kanker: Deepak, a 24-year-old man who was lodged in District jail in Kanker for refusing to marry his lover, a 22-year-old woman, has married the woman in the jail premises. Deepak was lodged in jail since November 2, 2020, for cheating the woman by promising to marry her.

As both of them agreed to marry, an application for marriage was filed in Court. The Court directed the jail superintendent to arrange the marriage.

Also read: Assam CM involved in cattle smuggling, coal syndicate, says Bhupesh Baghel

Jail Superintendent Khomesh Mandavi said that the marriage ceremony was arranged on the jail premises. It was held in the auspices of a priest in the presence of jail officials.

Also read: I dream of India-Pakistan becoming good friends: Malala Yousafzai

Earlier, he refused to marry her even after the issue was consulted in a meeting held in their village. As the woman filed a complaint in the police station, he was arrested and sent to jail after proceedings in the Court.

Also read: Congress must set their house right to fight 'divisive forces': Farooq Abdullah