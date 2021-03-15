Youth in Naxal area stage culture show

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Narayanpur District administration in Chhattisgarh organised a fashion show. The show was organised with a vision to highlight and promote the vivid Abujhmad culture and traditions. Local youth along with women took part in the show.

Young men and women walked the ramp wearing traditional attire and Jewellery. Children also participated in the ramp walk.

The event was organized on the fourth day of the world-famous Mata Mawli fair. More than 35 participants took part in the main stage event of the Mata Mawli fair on Saturday.

The fashion show was organized in collaboration with Narayanpur Police, Nav Sanchar Foundation and Karuna Foundation.