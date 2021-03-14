Fire continues to rage in Chhattisgarh forests

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Thousands of acres of land in Korba forests were gutted in fire over the last six days. Fire in the forests during the summer season is a big challenge for the forest department. Neither many preparations have been made to deal with it nor does the forest department have any effective solution to stop the fire from spreading.

A massive fire ripped through vast tracts of Aggarbahar and surrounding forests, including Agarkarba forest division and nearby forests of Ajmerbahar, Makhurpani Chuiy and Haldimada of Balco range, raising concern among people over its possible impact.

The fire has spread from the mountains to the plains. According to locals, none of the staff of the forest staff has reached the spot to control the fire. Due to which the villagers also started feeling scared.

Heavy damage to forest wealth

The fire causes great harm to forest produce such as Tendupatta, Kodo, Kutki. Trees including Sal, Teak and Bija also suffer a lot of damage. Korba district is known only for forests and accounts for 40% of the total area of ​​Korba district. The area of ​​Korba is 7, 14, 544 hectares of which 2, 83, 497 hectares is forest land.

Along with trees, plants with many medicinal properties are found in the forests of Korba. The biodiversity of Korba is considered very rich.

Damage also to animals and animals

The plantation done at regular intervals has also suffered extensive damage due to the fire. The tender leaves of the tree are withering due to the fire. Along with this, the animals are facing difficulties. Various animals wild animals are escaping from the fire and look for suitable habitat and shelter in human settlement.

When ETV Bharat contacted DFO Korba forest division Priyanka Pandey, she said that they have received information about the fire and field staff have been activated.

She further added that the intensity of the damage caused by fire can only be accessed after getting adequate information from the field staff.