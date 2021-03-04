Racket working against surrender of Naxalites: JCCJ State President

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) (JCCJ) on February 25 had set up a three-member team to investigate the suicide of a lady Naxalite who had surrender in Dantewada, and submitted a report regarding the same within three days.

Amit Jogi says that a huge racket is working on surrender of Naxalites

Speaking about the incident JCCJ State President Amit Jogi said that sensitive details have come to the fore in the report submitted by the committee and that a more-detailed investigation needs to be done in the case.

It is said that a racket is working behind the surrender of Naxalites wherein ordinary tribal people are being coerced to surrender as Naxals, only to be arrested. Later, half of the amount which is paid to these tribal people for having surrendered is distributed equally within the racket.

According to Amit Jogi, a huge industry is being run in Naxal infested areas wherein forcing tribals to surrender has turned into a business and anti-social elements are profiting from it thereby jeopardizing the lives of tribals.

Earlier, Salwa Judum (deploying tribal youths as special police officers) was also considered illegal as it was a violation of human rights. The Supreme court had even ordered its disbanding, having declared the militia illegal.