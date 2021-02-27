Mass wedding of 3,229 couples sets world record in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: As many as 3,229 couples from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development at Raipur indoor stadium.

The mass marriage, solemnised under Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, also found a place in the Golden Book of World Records. It was announced by Sonal Rajesh Sharma on behalf of the Golden Book of World Records.

The marriages were conducted in as many as 22 districts and all the districts connected virtually for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also joined the ceremony and blessed the couples.

CM Baghel said that society is changing now and people prefer mass marriages as getting married at home costs a lot these days.

It is good to see that people of the society also coming forward to organise mass marriages, he said.

He further added that during the reign of the previous government, Rs 15,000 were given to the newly-wed couples but his government increased the amount to Rs 25,000.

