One Naxal killed in explosion while planting IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): One Naxal was killed in an explosion while planting an IED near Gayathapara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, along Bechapal-Hurepal road, the police informed.

"CPI Maoist cadres of West Bastar Division were trying to plant an IED near Gayathapara, along Bechapal-Hurepal road (PS Mirtur) to harm police personnel on-road security operations. During this attempt, the IED got activated accidentally and a massive explosion took place," informed P Sundarraj, Inspector-General, Bastar.

Also Read: Houses named after women in Chhattisgarh village

"The killed Naxal, identified as Militia Commander Sunil Padam, was the IED expert of Bhairamgarh Area Committee. Soon after the explosion, other Naxals abandoned the body of deceased cadre Sunil Padam and fled," he added.

After learning about the incident police party from the Bechapal camp of PS Mirtur searched the area and recovered the dead body of Padam.

Postmortem and other legal formalities are being carried out.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 yrs in jail for raping 2 sisters

This is the second incident in the last month where Naxal cadres fell prey to their own trap.

On February 18, senior DVC Member Somji Sahdev of North Bastar Division was killed in an attempt to plant an IED near Amabeda in Kanker.

ANI