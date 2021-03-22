Ramdutt Chakradhar elevated as RSS joint-general secretary

Durg (Chhattisgarh): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday made top organisational changes, electing Dattatreya Hosabale its new general secretary, appointing two joint general secretaries and also bringing BJP leader Ram Madhav back into its fold.

In the meeting that was held in Bengaluru, it also elevated its publicity in-charge, Arun Kumar, as its joint-general secretary alongside Ramdutt Chakradhar, who was heading the Sangh's Bihar unit.

Ramdutt Chakradhar, who hails from Sonpur village in the Patan area has earlier served as Vibhag Prachakar of RSS. He was currently a field campaigner of the Sangh in Bihar and was also handling the responsibility of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

In 1997-99, the pair of Ramdutt Chakradhar and the then Pant Pracharak Rajendra was a famous duo and both of them had made a lot of change in the working of the Sangh in Chhattisgarh.

Ramdutt has also been a Chhattisgarh province campaigner of the Sangh. Ramdutt is a Gold Medalist in MSC and was a District Magistrate of Rajnandgaon in 1985.

Sources in the Sangh said the RSS has brought these changes in the organisation in accordance with its stated view, expressed by its former chief the late Sudershan for BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani that people should retire before turning 75.

All these changes in the top brass of Sangh assume significance as the RSS is completing its 100 years in 2024 and the general elections for Lok Sabha will also be held in the same year.